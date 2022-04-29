J&K Congress President & Netas Detained While Staging Protests Against Power Crisis In UT

Amidst the unscheduled and prolonged power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, Congress leaders and workers were detained while protesting against the power crisis in the Union Territory. Congress on Friday held a massive protest against the Manoj Sinha-led J&K administration led in Jammu city.

According to sources, the protest was led by PCC Working President Raman Bhalla and Former Minister Yogesh Sawhney, General Secretary PCC Incharge District President Jammu (U). Bhalla and Sawhney, along with other Congress leaders, were detained by the J&K Police and held into custody over the disruption of law and order.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bhalla and Sharma recently criticised the L-G Manoj Sinha-led functionaries over 'failure' to cope with the power crisis in the past several days.

J&K power crisis

The UT is currently reeling under what reports suggest to be an unprecedented power crisis, forcing residents to take to the streets. Since Wednesday, locals, residents and mainstream politicians pinned the onus on the J&K administration and urged them to at least account for it, if not resolve the crisis.

In fact, reports suggested that across several towns and villages, people claimed they have been deprived of electricity for six to four hours in the past 24 hours. While the crisis is being co-related to a coal shortage across India, given the shortage has reached many parts including the national capital's power grid, critics have questioned the J&K administration for not opting for gas turbines, instead of coal-fired power plants.

The deficit in supply was purportedly reasoned by Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) wherein the body stated that the load served during April had been 900 to 1,1100 MW while the demand is around 1,600 MW.

'Will supply the required coal to the country: Union Minister

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi said that the Ministry has directed gas-based power plants to enhance operations and explained the current coal situation in India.