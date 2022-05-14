J&K: Congress Seeks Justice For Rahul Bhat; Demonstrates Against BJP-led Centre In Jammu

Expressing distress over the horrifying murder of Rahul Bhat, Congress workers in Jammu staged a massive protest against the Central government. The protest was held demanding justice for the Kashmiri Pandits, who, the Congress said, are living in fear due to security not being provided by the BJP-led Central government.

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Chadoora.

The Congress workers alleged that the BJP is not concerned about the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Referring to the recent killing of a police constable in a terror attack in Pulwama, the party mentioned that the security situation in the Union Territory is a major issue that must be considered seriously.

The Congress members were seen engaging in a tussle with the police deployed in the region. Videos captured from the site of the incident showed the Congress members pushing barricades and women cops who were present to maintain law and order.

Earlier on May 13, Kashmiri Pandits took to the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway near the Qazigund area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and several other regions, staging demonstrations against the targeted killing of their community members.

Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in J&K

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants, on Thursday, barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is pertinent to mention here that this is the third such attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

Rahul Bhat is a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot by terrorists in his office following which, he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol.

The incident has triggered massive protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

