J&K Congress Stages Protest Against Delimitation Commission In Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday staged a protest against the delimitation commission here, urging the visiting team to provide sufficient time to the party so that it can highlight the irregularities in its draft report in a proper way.

The protest led by J&K Pradesh Congress Committee president G A Mir coincided with the start of the public sitting of the delimitation commission on its report which was made public last month after nearly a two-year-long exercise.

The commission headed by Justice (Retired) Ranjana Prakash Desai reached here on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. The delegation started interaction with delegations from across Jammu region on Monday morning and they are scheduled to visit Srinagar later in the day for a similar exercise on Tuesday.

Carrying placards and shouting slogans, the Congress activists led by Mir and other senior party leaders including former ministers and legislators assembled outside their party headquarters at Shaheedi Chowk in the heart of Jammu and staged a sit-in against the delimitation commission.

We are holding this peaceful protest against the delimitation commission over its draft report which is against settled norms, ground situations and containing large scale irregularities, Mir told reporters.

The Commission had invited claims and suggestions from all political parties, organizations and individuals from March 14-21 after putting draft report in public domain.

The Commission had received over 400 suggestions and objections which were in addition to those already received from five Associate Members including Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma, both BJP MPs from Jammu division and Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, all three National Conference MPs from Kashmir.

We have submitted a detailed objections to the commission and want the commission to hear us for the benefit of the aggrieved population. We have not been given any time that shows they are on a picnic and fulfilling the formalities to put a public stamp on their report made at the behest of BJP, Mir said.

Suggesting the commission to extend their stay in Jammu and Kashmir by one more day to give sufficient time to all parties especially Congress to explain its objections before it, Mir claimed that the report had given tension to the public as it was prepared in violation of the set parameters and rules like population, terrain and means of communication.

After downgrading J&K to a union territory, the report has now completely bulldozed the local units...What are they going to understand in a short time and by clubbing delegations? People are angry and there is nobody to listen to them neither the commission nor the administration, he said.

Terming the report as highly objectionable, Mir said several constituencies have less than 50,000 voters while others more than 1.50 lakh.

He said Congress was hoping for one more Lok Sabha seat for Jammu region but the commission's readjustment of Anantnag Lok Sabha seat and inclusion of Rajouri and Poonch districts in it is most unreasonable and against the public interests and convenience.

There are several irregularities and violations which need to be fully reviewed and reconsidered but the Commission is merely doing an eye wash to complete the formality, he said.

