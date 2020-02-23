J&K: Congress' Usman Majid Quits Party, Likely To Join Emerging 'Third Front'

In a major setback for the Congress party in Kashmir, former Minister Usman Majid Wani announced his resignation from the grand old party on Sunday. Previously, Usman Majid was issued a show-cause notice by Congress for meeting with visiting European Parliamentarians in October 2019. Exuding his desire to be a part of the emerging third-front in the valley, Usman Majid said that they new-front will be a 'regional political party'. Further announced that this third-front will not join the BJP or any other mainstream party.

Usman Majid said, "We all have gathered. We will work to resolve the issues of Jammu & Kashmir. We won't join BJP or any other party, This won't be the third front, this will be 'Regional Political Party'. Our party will lead the path to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We will have a clear policy, agenda. We will work with all efforts."

READ| Mehbooba Mufti's PSA dossier mentions 'daddy's girl' and 'Kota Rani' as charges

Kashmir Third Front

In a bid to propel the democratic movement in the Kashmir valley, which has been disrupted since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, former PDP minister Altaf Bukhari was to meet with PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on January 30 this year to demand the restoration of statehood and domicile rights. It was also speculated that more PDP, NC and Congress leaders, who were released from detention by the government, are expected to join the third front.

Prior to holding a meeting with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, Bukhari held an informal meeting with some senior political leaders, academics, legal luminaries, activists, and like-minded people in Jammu to discuss the political situation in Jammu-Kashmir. On January 7, the former finance minister led an 8-member delegation and other politicians to meet with Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

The top leadership of National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) continues to be under detention and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been charged under the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA). Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5. These were subsequently eased. The Internet is functional at a few places through leased lines. Mobile internet facility has been made functional but with a speed of 2G with special instructions that it would not be used to access social media sites.

READ| MEA responds to UNSG's mediation offer on Kashmir, says 'focus should be on vacating PoK'

READ| J&K administration books Shah Faesal under PSA after ex-CMs Mufti, Omar & Farooq Abdullah

(With PTI inputs)