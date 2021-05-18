J&K Constitutes 10 Member Committee To Tackle Possible “COVID-19 Third Wave”

The Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a ten-member committee to formulate an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19. The decision of forming the committee was taken by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in consultation with the Crisis Management Group for COVID-19 and is said to include the top health officials of the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir including the director of AIIMS Jammu. It is to be headed by Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar.

Dr. M.S. Khuroo, Ex-Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar; Dr. Shakti Gupta, Executive Director and CEO, AIIMS Jammu; Dr. A.G. Ahangar, Director, SKIMS Soura, Srinagar; Dr. Samia Rashid, Principal, GMC, Srinagar; Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Medical Colleges, J&K and Managing Director, JKMSCL; Yasin Choudhary, Mission Director NHM, J&K; Dr. Saleem, Head of the Department PSM, GMC, Srinagar; Dr. Muzaffer Jan, Head of the Department Paediatrics, GMC, Srinagar; Dr. Rahul Gupta, Head of the Department, Chest Diseases, GMC, Jammu, and Dr. Khalid, Sr. Resident Administrator, Department of Hospital Administration, AIIMS, Delhi are other nine members of this committee formed by the Jammu and Kashmir Government.

Agenda of the ten-member committee

This committee will prepare an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a special focus on preparedness in terms of creation of health infrastructure, enhancement in testing capacities, treatment protocols, arrangement of essential drugs/logistics, Machinery and Equipment, oxygen supply, manpower, etc. They will also formulate a plan to ramp up COVID hospital beds and Critical Care Units especially for the Pediatrics/Neo-natal age group, which is likely to be affected more along with the Strengthening of Healthcare/COVID Care facilities in the rural areas of the Union Territory.

Committee will also devise additional COVID appropriate behavior and SOPS/guidelines that are required.

Earlier on May 02, the Government of J&K has constituted a Crisis Management Group (CMG) to monitor the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation and take preventive, control, and mitigating measures; with Chief Secretary as Chairman, and Financial Commissioner (Finance), Financial Commissioner (Health), Principal Secretary (Home) and Principal Secretary (PWD). The Principal Secretary to LG J&K as a special invitee.

(Credit-Pixabay/PTI)