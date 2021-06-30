J&K: Conversion Victim Details Plight; Was Forced To Marry Father-in-law

Another shocking incident of conversion under the pretext of marriage has come to light from Jammu and Kashmir where a Hindu woman was allegedly forced to enter into relations with her father-in-law after marriage.

Speaking to Republic TV, Nikita detailed her plight saying, "I am from Punjab. The man and his mother told me that we are very liberal in our thinking so we will never pressure you on religion. They said that it is our motive to help a widowed or divorced woman to get social security and respect. As a single lady, I thought that if I am not being forced to become a Muslim, I would appreciate the security. So we got married in UP's Saharanpur as per Muslim norms and conditions."

"In the Nikkah, I was shocked that they changed my name from Nikita to Nafeeza. When I asked them, they said it is like a formality on paper. I did not know but all of it was in Urdu. They got signs done by Maulvis and then they took me to Haridwar and we got married under Hindu conditions," she added.

Nikita detailed that the sham of the marriage was exposed shortly after she began to live with her in-laws. "I came to Udhampur and by the third day my mother-in-law, father-in-law, and brother-in-law counselled me at 1 AM in the night saying that get into physical relations with my father-in-law. My mother-in-law said that the matter will stay at home and she will give us property if I marry him. After refusing, I came away from there to Kunjwani in Jammu. My husband told me you should do this, my father-in-law will pass away soon and we will get the property but they wanted to force me into prostitution," she added.

After repeated refusals, Nikita revealed that her husband deserted her. "Suddenly, my husband vanished after I refused. I registered a complaint in the police station and I got no help from there. Now they are blackmailing me on my nude photos and videos," she stated.

2 Sikh Girls Allegedly Converted In J&K

Two Sikh girls were allegedly kidnapped, converted to Islam, and forcibly married to older men in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. After the reports of the incident came to light, Sri Akal Takhat Sahib, the highest temporal seat of Sikhism took cognizance of the matter and wrote to Jammu & Kashmir's Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha seeking a law to prevent forceful religious conversions in the pretext of marriages.

In their letter to the L-G, the Sri Akal Takhat Sahib officiating Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has written, "Through this letter, I would like to apprise you about the repeated incidents of kidnapping of Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir and their forceful religion conversion and marrying them with Muslim men."