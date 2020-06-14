J&K COVID-19 Tally Crosses 5000 Mark; 33% Of The Patients Have Travel History

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday informed that 163 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus- 28 from Jammu division, and 135 from Kashmir division, have been reported on Sunday thus taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 5041. Also, 4 COVID-19 deaths have been reported; 1 from Jammu division and 3 from Kashmir division. 120 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals- 23 from Jammu Division and 97 from Kashmir Division. Of the total 5041 positive cases in J&K, 1777 have been reported as travellers while 3264 as others.

Official statement of J&K government

"Out of 5041 positive cases, 2593 are active positive, 2389 have recovered and 59 have died; 7 in Jammu division and 52 in Kashmir division. Out of 266163 test results available, 261122 samples have been tested as negative till June 14, 2020. Till date, 235200 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance which included 40634 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 31 in Hospital Quarantine, 2593 in hospital isolation and 52682 under home surveillance. Besides, 139201 persons have completed their surveillance period," the offficial statement added.

Kashmir Province District Wise Break Up

Bandipora has 239 positive cases (including 3 cases reported on Sunday) with 1 death; Srinagar has 524 positive cases (including 10 cases reported on Sunday) with 13 deaths; Anantnag district has 489 positive cases (including 5 cases reported on Sunday), with 5 deaths; Baramulla has 515 positive cases (including 3 cases reported on Sunday) with 11 deaths; Shopian has 538 positive cases (including 45 cases reported on Sunday) with 5 deaths; Kupwara has 397 positive cases (including 9 cases reported on Sunday) with 4 deaths; Budgam has 239 positive cases (including 11 cases reported on Sunday), with 3 deaths; Ganderbal has 61 positive cases; Kulgam has 631 positive cases (including 16 cases reported on Sunday), with 8 deaths and Pulwama reported 245 positive cases (including 33 cases reported on Sunday) with 2 deaths.

Jammu Province District Wise Break Up

Jammu has 273 positive cases (including 6 cases reported on Sunday) with 4 deaths; Udhampur has 158 positive cases (including 3 cases reported on Sunday) 1 death; Samba has 99 positive cases (including 8 cases reported on Sunday) ; Rajouri has 66 positive cases (including 1 case reported on Sunday) with 1 death; Kathua has 159 positive cases (including 4 cases reported on Sunday); Kishtwar has 22 positive cases with 18 active positive cases and 4 recovered; Ramban has 195 positive cases with 140 active positive and 55 recoveries; Reasi has 24 positive cases with 13 active positive and 11 recovered, Poonch has 104 positive cases with 74 active positive and 30 recoveries while Doda has 63 positive cases (including 6 active positive cases and 23 recoveries (including 1 case recovered today) and 1 death.

