J&K: COVID-19 Patients Toll Reaches 106, Government Orders 400 Ventilators

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday said that 14 new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashmir division, have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 106. Out of 106 positive cases, 100 are active cases, four have recovered and 02 have died.

To date, 33,503 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 10,981 persons under home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 619 in hospital quarantine, 100 in hospital isolation and 16,237 under home surveillance. Besides, 5,566 persons have completed their 28-day quarantine period. To date, 1,551 samples have been sent for testing of which 1,429 have tested as negative, and 16 reports are awaited.

READ | Woman Admitted To Bengal Hospital With Coronavirus-like Symptoms Delivers Baby

JK orders 400 more ventilators, being commissioned shortly

Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department has said that the number of ventilators in J&K is 223 currently, of which 91 are in Jammu and 132 in Kashmir and 400 more ventilators have been ordered and are being commissioned shortly. As many as 8,893 reagents are available for use in J&K which are being augmented further, it added.

READ | Huge Quantity Of Lifesaving Drugs Airlifted For Kashmir, Stocks To Suffice For Two Months

Plans for conducting intensive survey in containment zones

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam on Sunday called for intensive surveys to be conducted in twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, especially in the identified red zones. The move aimed to have a database ready with the administration and to put people in isolation/quarantine having symptoms of coronavirus thereby putting a check on the further spread of COVID-19.

READ | COVID-19 Outbreak: Restrictions In Kashmir Valley Tightened To Contain The Spread Of Coronavirus

Lifesaving drugs airlifted to Kashmir, stocks to suffice 2 months

To ensure an adequate supply of life-saving drugs especially anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive and anti-diabetic drugs in the Kashmir Valley in the wake of lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic, J&K Drug and Food Control Organization (DFCO) has airlifted substantial stocks of such medicines, requiring special storage conditions, to Srinagar. The consignment weighing about 631 Kg would be sufficient to suffice for two months.

READ | India Rejects Imran Khan's Comments On J&K Domicile Law, Says 'End Terrorism In Kashmir'