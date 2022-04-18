J&K: Craven Attack By Terrorist On Railway Police Personnel In Pulwama Caught On CCTV

One Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was martyred and another was critically injured in a militant attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. In the CCTV visuals accessed by Republic TV, the two officers of the Railway Protection Force can be seen sitting outside the Kakapora Railway Station before the incident took place.

The attacker can be seen approaching the officials from the side before indiscriminately firing shots at them from proximity. When both officers fall to the ground, receiving critical bullet injuries, the attacker escapes from the site.

According to an official release of the RPF, the incident took place at 6.05 PM in the evening. ASI Devraj Kumar and HC Surinder Kumar were targeted in the dastardly attack, and the latter succumbed to his injuries. The J&K police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation. The entire area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

"In this terror crime incident, both the personnel received critical gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to hospital for the treatment to their injuries, however, Surinder Kumar succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," the release read.

#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 18, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Kashmir Unit has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack and has paid homage to the brave martyred railway police personnel. "My heart is feeling the pain that the way the blood of an innocent person is being shed is not going to get anything out of it. Pakistan should make it clear that they are not going to get anything out of all this now. They are getting their answer and they will be given a blunt answer," BJP General Secretary Organization Ashok Koul said in a statement.