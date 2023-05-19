J&K: CRPF Commandos Conduct Drill In Dal Lake Ahead Of G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting

CRPF Commandos conducted a special drill in Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, ahead of the G20 summit in the Union Territory. Notably, the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting will be held in Srinagar, from May 22nd to 24th. In order to successfully complete the G20 deliberations in Kashmir, a three-tier security cover has been laid out and is being worked under National Security Guards (NSG), Marine Commandos, Special Security Group (SSG) of J&K police, paramilitary forces and the Army.

Regular drills are being conducted by the Marine commandos in the Dal Lake in Srinagar while frisking and search operations were kicked off at the Lal Chowk.

#WATCH | Srinagar, J&K: CRPF Commandos conduct special drill in Dal Lake, ahead of the G20 summit in Kashmir pic.twitter.com/ly86cxRKcU — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Security arrangements in J&K ahead of G20 Summit meetings

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar on May 18 said that all security arrangements have been made for the upcoming G20 summit in Union Territory. While talking to ANI, ADGP Vijay Kumar said, "We have made all the security arrangements for the upcoming event. There will be three-tier security in place for the event. Anti-drone equipment is being set up. We are taking the help of NSG and the Army for the same. For the water body- Dal Lake - we will depute a team of MARCOS, also a police team will be present there."

The G20 meetings will help boost the tourism development in the region, he said, further adding, "This will help in boosting the tourism sector in the region. There will be no restrictions on the movement of the people. This is an event for the public. Action will be taken against those who will spread rumours regarding this. Teams of CRPF, BSF and local police will also remain present to ensure security. We will conduct the meeting smoothly and successfully," he said.