The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

J&K: CRPF Organises 'Bharat Darshan' Tour For Srinagar Youth

General News

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector has organized a 'Bharat Darshan' (Know your Country) tour for the Kashmiri youth.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector has organized a 'Bharat Darshan' (Know your Country) tour for the Kashmiri youth. The youth will be taken to Mumbai as part of the tour. The tour has been planned to allow Kashmiri youth to understand and experience a different part and culture in the country. 

Rajesh Kumar, Inspector General CRPF Operations Kashmir said, "For this tour, we have selected children from remote locations to visit Mumbai. These children do not get the opportunity to visit far off destinations. The children will get exposure to different cultures and they will also get to know how big our nation is. Through this tour, they will attain more knowledge about our country."

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP & MUKESH AMBANI INTERACT
AAP VISITS RAJGHAT; PRAY FOR PEACE
AJIT PAWAR: GOVT JUST 2 MONTHS OLD
AFFIDAVIT IN SC ON DELHI VIOLENCE
IVANKA PICKS INDIAN DESIGNER
SAMI'S 3 PRO-NAMASTE TRUMP REASONS