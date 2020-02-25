J&K: CRPF Organises 'Bharat Darshan' Tour For Srinagar Youth

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Srinagar sector has organized a 'Bharat Darshan' (Know your Country) tour for the Kashmiri youth. The youth will be taken to Mumbai as part of the tour. The tour has been planned to allow Kashmiri youth to understand and experience a different part and culture in the country.

Rajesh Kumar, Inspector General CRPF Operations Kashmir said, "For this tour, we have selected children from remote locations to visit Mumbai. These children do not get the opportunity to visit far off destinations. The children will get exposure to different cultures and they will also get to know how big our nation is. Through this tour, they will attain more knowledge about our country."