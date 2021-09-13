J&K: CRPF Recovers Six Grenades From Srinagar, Possible Terror Attack Thwarted

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans recovered six Chinese grenades from a suspicious bag in Srinagar on Monday. On-ground information accessed by the Republic Media Network suggests that a possible major terror attack was averted by the 73 Battalion of CRPF. The sandbag with explosives was recovered during a routine road opening exercise along National Highway 44 which is a busy Parimpora-Panthachowk axis in Srinagar.

According to the CRPF officials, the grenades were not demolished in-situ as there was a lot of rush on the highway. The explosives were later handed over to the police for disposal.

#UPDATE | During routine road opening exercise along NH 44, team recovered 6 Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on divider of the road. Grenades weren't demolished in-situ as there was lot of rush on highway. Grenades were handed over to the police for disposal:CRPF, Srinagar — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2021

The incident led to traffic disturbance on the busy arterial road connecting the southern part of Kashmir with the north. Heavy traffic was also reported from other parts of the city. Significantly, the road is particularly used by security forces to travel to remote border districts, including Kupwara and Bandipora.

J&K: Terrorist activities in Srinagar

The Chinese grenades were recovered a day after the young and brave probationary officer, Arshid Mir, was shot dead point-blank by a terrorist in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The terrorist attack took place when the martyr was walking in a lane. A very young probationary officer, Arshid was immediately rushed to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Hospital in Soura where he succumbed to his injuries.

Terrorists had also targeted security forces in the Chanpora area of Srinagar by hurling grenades at them. They, however, failed as the grenade exploded along the roadside injuring a jawan and a civilian lady. Reportedly, the forces were on high alert as they had expected such untoward incidents after the death of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani on 1 September.

The last time such crime was reported was on August 10 when terrorists had hurled grenades and injured at least 10 people. At that time, too, police had informed that the target of the terrorists was Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF. However, the insurgents missed their target, and the grenade exploded on the road injuring at least ten civilians. Nine among them were locals, and one was a native of Kolkata in West Bengal.