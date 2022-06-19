J&K: CRPF's 'Madadgaar' Helpline Handled Over 9 Lakh Calls In 5 Years Of Operation

CRPF’s ‘Madadgaar’ helpline has handled over nine lakh calls and helped more than 37,000 families in its five years of operation, officials said here on Sunday.

The Srinagar-based 24x7 helpline -- 14411 -- was set up on June 16, 2017 to help the people of Kashmir.

“The CRPF Madadgaar Helpline has completed five years of operation. So far, it has handled more than nine lakh calls and provided assistance to more than 37000 families across Jammu and Kashmir,” officials said.

The helpline played a vital role in providing medical assistance like medicines, surgeries, doctor consultations, and ambulance to 6,385 families, in addition to 1,081 units of blood to patients in emergency, 131 cases of prosthetic implants and wheelchairs for the disabled, they said.

According to the officials, 150 skilled youth were provided assistance to setup their own business, more than 500 students were given books for competitive exams, stationery items, scholarships, and sponsorships for tournaments, while more than 450 women got help in cases of domestic violence and harassment.

Assistance to more than 3,000 families was also provided during natural calamities, harsh weather and help in accessing benefits under various government schemes, food and ration assistance to 9,413 families, more than 10,000 cases of assistance to public during COVID-19 pandemic and more than 3,000 cases of assistance to yatris and tourists, they added.

To commemorate the five years of operations, a distribution drive is also being carried out in which 50 families are being provided assistance of various kinds, including medicines, livelihood assistance to skilled youth, and sports kits to students at five locations across Kashmir -- Anantnag, Srinagar, Kupwara, Sumbal and Awantipora, they said.

According to officials, people can also share their grievances on Twitter (@CRPFmadadgaar), e-mail (crpfmadadgaar@gmail.com, madadgaar@crpf.gov.in), Facebook (@CRPFMadadgaar) and WhatsApp (7082814411). PTI SSB RHL

