As the country witnessed a horrifying incident where three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir lost their lives in separate terrorist attacks, the daughter of one of the victims said that hatred is not stopped by hatred, but only by love. According to the official information provided by the Kashmir Zone Police, a Kashmiri pandit identified as Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar, near Iqbal Park.

Daughter of Makhan Lal said, "I'm not shedding a single tear as my father wouldn't like that. He has raised his children to be brave and educated". She urged the people of Kashmir to educate their children to live a life rather than giving them a gun to kill people.

The Kashmiri pandit's daughter added, "I don't know which politician has given money to the murders to carry out these attacks. My father might be dead but the spirit of a true Kashmiri Pandit can never be destroyed".

Responding to the incident, Tarkishore Prasad, Bihar Dy CM said, "Terrorists can't scare Indians with these attacks. The entire country has witnessed how PM Modi answered terrorism in Uri".

Three civilians killed in separate terrorist attacks in J&K

Within a span of sixty minutes, three civilians in Jammu and Kashmir were killed in separate terrorist attacks. As per the Kashmir ZOne Police reports, the first terrorist attack occurred in Srinagar's Iqbal Park area, then near Madina Chowk Lalbazar, and lastly at Bandipora district. Reportedly, the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba has claimed responsibility for the attack near Srinagar's Iqbal Park where a Kashmiri pandit was killed.

In the second attack, one non-local civilian identified as Virender Paswan was killed by the terrorist. The deceased was a resident of Bihar’s Bhagalpur residing in Alamgari Bazar Zadibal. While in the third attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Condemning the act, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted saying 'the barbaric act of killing innocent people is against humanity'. He also offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families amid hours of grief. While Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah described the killing of innocents as a 'targeted attack in Srinagar'.

