J&K DDC Polls: Doda DM Orders Shutdown Of Mobile Internet Network Result Day, Dec 22

As polling for the District Development Council (DDC) culminates, the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced that mobile internet network would be shut down during the announcement of the results. In an official order, the District Magistrate of Doda, issued directions on the shutdown of mobile internet network on December 22, announcing that the Senior Superintendent of Police would further take up the matter.

In addition to this, the DM also announced that no winning candidate would be allowed to take out a victory procession anywhere in Doda on December 22-23. Wine shops/ bars would be shut in the district of Doda from December 21, 2 pm to December 23, 8 pm. Additional deployment of forces has also been ordered by the DM.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed satisfaction over the DDC polls being held in a "very peaceful, free and fair manner" in the union territory. "I am happy that except for one or two very small incidents, District Development Council (DDC) elections were conducted in a very peaceful, free and fair manner. Despite cold weather, Jammu and Kashmir Police and armed forces contributed in a big way during these elections," Sinha said while addressing a press conference in Jammu.

The DDC polls were conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19. The DDC which will have a term of 5 years replaces the District Planning and Development Boards which was headed by a Cabinet Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K. The final phase of the polls concluded on Saturday with an overall voter turnout of approximately 51%. In the seventh phase, the polling percentage went up to 57.22% and in previous phases, it varied from 48% to 51%.

(With Agency Inputs; PTI Image)