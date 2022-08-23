J&K: Another ITBP Jawan Succumbs To Pahalgam Bus Accident Injuries; Death Toll Mounts To 8

Days after the tragedic Pahalgam bus accident, another Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel who was battling for his life after getting injured in the accident, died on Monday night in Srinagar. With this, the total death toll of the Pahalgam bus accident mounted to 8, while more than 30 personnel are still undergoing treatment.

The deceased jawan who succumbed to his injuries on August 22, has been identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nandan Singh of the 4th Battalion. Along with other injured jawans in the bus accident, he was also admitted to the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar.

The accident took place on August 16 when the J&K Police bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two policemen fell into a gorge between Chandanwari and Pahalgam. The bus allegedly skidded off the road before falling into the river. Rescue operations were immediately launched and many were saved. While seven personnel were killed on the spot, 32 others were shifted to different hospitals across the valley.

According to the Indian Army, the bus was returning with the personnel to their base after completing their duty at the Amarnath Yatra. A court of inquiry has been also set up to investigate the accident and ascertain the reasons.

Home Minister meets injured ITBP jawans at hospital

Earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah went to AIIMS trauma centre in Delhi and took stock of the treatment being provided to three ITBP personnel who were recently airlifted for specialised treatment at the health facility in the capital. The three critically injured personnel - constables Balwant Singh, Tsewang Dorje, and Bablu Kumar were brought from Srinagar to Delhi in an air ambulance on Friday.

Met our brave ITBP personnel, who were injured in a road accident on 16th Aug near Pahalgam, J&K, today at AIIMS trauma centre, New Delhi. Praying for their speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/22bMtoLG6H — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 20, 2022

While the home minister was briefed by the doctors about the health condition of the jawans and future medical procedures being followed, he also wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery.

Image: PTI