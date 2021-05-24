J&K Declares Black Fungus As An Epidemic; Brings Regulation Into Force

As 'Black Fungus' cases rise across India, under the Infectious Diseases Act of 1897, the administration of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory also declared Black Fungus, also known as mucormycosis, as an epidemic disease on Monday, May 24. The announcement comes only days after the Government of India instructed states and union territories to declare Black Fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

J-K govt declares Black Fungus an epidemic

The official statement read, "All the Government and private health facilities, Medical Colleges will follow the guidelines for screening, diagnosis, management of Muormycosis, issued by the MoHFW(Gol)/ICMR/Government of Jammu and Kashmir as amend from time to time and make it mandatory for all these facilities to report suspected and confirmed cases to Health Department through District Level Chief Medical Officers and Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP)."

On Friday, a 40-year-old man was diagnosed with black fungus in Jammu and Kashmir. The COVID-19 patient, who is being treated at the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, was in critical condition, according to Atal Dulloo, the Financial Commissioner for Health and Medical Education. The man has diabetes and is immunocompromised, according to Principal GMC Hospital, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma. She had stated that this is an avoidable complication that can be limited by doctors at the hospital closely monitoring the blood sugar levels of COVID-19 patients who have been given steroids.

Black Fungus cases in India

With the COVID-19 infection causing a rise in Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' cases across the world, the government distributed 23,680 additional vials of Amphotericin-B, an anti-fungal medication commonly used to treat patients with Mucormycosis or Black Fungus symptoms, to the states on Saturday. The government took this move in response to concerns about drug shortage, as the number of cases continues to increase, with an estimated 8,848 cases across India, according to the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, which also oversees the manufacture of medicines and pharmaceuticals.

According to the Union Health Ministry, mucormycosis is a fungal infection that mostly affects people who are taking medicine that inhibits their ability to combat environmental pathogens. After inhaling fungal spores from the air, such people's sinuses and lungs become infected, and if not treated, it can be fatal. It may result in the loss of the upper jaw and, in some cases, the eye. Fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, diarrhea, and altered mental state are all red flags.

