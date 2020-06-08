J&K Defers Darbar Move; Offices To Open In Srinagar On July 6

Jammu and Kashmir government has further deferred the bi-annual exercise of Darbar Move and the move offices will formally open in the summer capital, Srinagar, on July 6, 2020, in view of the extraordinary circumstances arisen due to COVID-19. Jammu and Kashmir government led by Lt. Governor Girish Chander Murmu decided the defer this Darbar Move exercise.

"This arrangement is a peculiar one which is being adopted this year only keeping in view the circumstances arisen due to outbreak of COVID- 19 pandemic. In continuation to previous orders and in view of review of extent and spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Darbar Move offices for the Summer Session-2020 shall formally open at Srinagar on 6th July, 2020 (Monday) at 9:30 a.m," reads the order.

Read: Top Hizbul Commander Faced Rape Charges; Targeted & Killed Multiple Kashmiri Civilians

'The Administrative Secretaries shall make necessary arrangements'

The order stated that the offices observing five days week shall close at Jammu on June 26, 2020 (Friday) after the office hours and the offices observing six days week shall close on June 27, 2020 (Saturday) after the office hours to facilitate packing of records and equipment.

"There will be no closure of the Jammu Secretariat, which shall reopen on 1st July, 2020 (Wednesday). The Civil Secretariat shall continue to remain functional both at Jammu and Srinagar and the move employees shall work on "as is where is" basis i.e. Kashmir based staff shall work from Srinagar Secretariat and Jammu based staff shall work from Jammu Secretariat. The move offices outside the Civil Secretariat shall also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. All the Departments shall function from both the locations for which the Administrative Secretaries shall make necessary arrangements especially at the Senior Staff Level to ensure the functionality in their respective departments, both at Srinagar and Jammu. Similar arrangements shall be put in place by the Heads of the Departments observing Darbar Move," the order added.

Read: Forces Crush Hizbul Terrorism In Kashmir; 22 Terrorists Killed In 2 Weeks, Reveals J&K DGP

It further added that J&K Police shall escort the convoy all along the route up to their respective destinations. They shall also make sure that the move convoy is given precedence in crossing the Chenani-Nashri Tunnel and the Jawahar Tunnel. The Director-General of Police will issue necessary guidelines to the field agencies accordingly.

Read: Kashmiri Woman Held For Planning Terror Acts Tests Positive For COVID-19 In NIA Custody

Read: Jammu And Kashmir: LG Murmu Approves Establishment Of UMTAs For Jammu And Srinagar

(Image credits: PTI)