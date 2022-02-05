J&K: Delimitation Comm Submits Report In Parl; Rejects NC's Objections On 6 Seats To Jammu

Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir has submitted its report to its associate members; the five Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP’s) from Jammu and Kashmir. In its report, the Commission is learnt to have set aside the objections filed by Farooq Abdullah-led National Conference opposing the move of Commission that Jammu region will get six new assembly seats.

Delimitation Commission, in its report, is learnt to have decided to redraw existing Lok Sabha seats so that both Jammu and Kashmir can have equal seats; at present Kashmir has three Lok Sabha seats while Jammu has two. With this new formula, Jammu and Kashmir both will have 2.5 Lok Sabha seats.

Delimitation Commission submits report to 5 associate members in Parliament

Sources privy to the development told Republic World that report was sent by Commission to its associate members yesterday evening. Time of 10 days, until February 14 has been granted for the members to file their objection after which it is likely to be put in the public domain for objections.

Pertinent to mention that all five members of Parliament- Lok Sabha from Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are associate members of the commission: three from the National Conference and Two from BJP. Commission has met twice earlier, the first meeting was called on 18 February and National Conference choose to stay away while in the second meeting called on 20 December 2021, National Conference took part.

Delimitation Commission was set up on March 6, 2020, and was expected to submit the report within a year but was granted an extension of a year on March 6, 2021. Sources say that Commission is likely to get an extension of another 2-3 months if the process is not completed before March 6, 2022.

As per The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, Assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir increased by seven taking total seats to 114, election will be held for 90 seats; 24 are reserved for PoJK.

Image: ANI/PTI