J&K: Delimitation Commission Signs Final Order, Door Opens For Elections In UT

The delimitation commission panel signed the final order for the delimitation of Jammu & Kashmir, which will clear the path for conducting elections in the Union Territories of J&K by setting out proposals on the number of constituencies and their boundaries. It's pertinent to note that two years ago, after the abrogation of Article 370, the commission was formed to redraw the boundaries of the Assembly constituencies and also increase the number of seats from 83 to 90.

Even as the final draft is signed, the National Conference (NC) has denounced the draft, dubbing it a 'discrimination commission'. It stated that the entire process of delimitation is under question as the NC has challenged the abrogation of Article 370 in the Supreme Court.

"For us, the Delimitation is unlawful and unjustified. The Commission, headed by Ranjana Desai is acting just as a BJP agent. They are not taking the public into confidence. The BJP leaders have given suggestions and the Commission has followed them. It is a totally unjustified decision. This is the worst Commission ever," NC spokesperson Gagan Bhagat told Republic TV.

When asked for the rationale for opposing the commission, Bhagat said this commission submitted its report in just two years and that too in the times of the Pandemic whereas the last delimitation commission formed in 1996 undertaken by NC took 7 years to submit the final report.

"The Delimitation of 1996 was undertaken by the NC government with a specific motive, and questions were raised over the method. If they had not done anything wrong at that time, the exercise would never be banned till 2026." said former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta.

Proposed changes by the Delimitation Commission

According to sources, many changes have been put forth by the panel of the commission. Kathua South has been proposed to be renamed as Jasrota constituency. Similarly, Mahore has been proposed to be renamed as Gulabgarh; Darhal as Budhal and Tangmarg, Kunzer has been suggested to be a single constituency and Sangrama seat has been proposed to be renamed as Kreedi. It is also learned that the proposal to rename the seat of Sonwar as Lal Chowk will also be considered.

