As the Gupkar alliance opposes the J&K delimitation proposal, Republic TV has accessed the draft proposal submitted by the Delimitation Commission on Monday. In the proposal, atleast 10 Assembly seats with a population less than 1 lakh have been proposed. The electoral seats include - 3 seats from Jammu-Kashmir (Gurez, Karnah and Kunzer) and seven from Jammu - Bani, Mughalmaidan, Padder, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Kishtwar, Basholi and Ramgarh.

Delimitation panel proposes 10 Assembly seat with lesser population

The panel has redrawn the electoral map of the bifurcated Union territory to include 10 constituencies with less than 1 lakh population, based on the 2011 census. This was reportedly done to better develop far-off areas. The constitution of these 10 seats is based on merging, renaming 19 existing Assembly seats to form 28 new Assembly segments across J&K.

Here are the 10 new seats and their population:

Gurez (ST reserved) - 37,992

Bani- 74,905

Mughalmaidan- 84,442

Padder- 51,279

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi: 73,684

Karnah- 87,627

Kishtwar- 94,975

Basholi- 84,771

Ramgarh- 94,344

Kunzer- 99,763

Rejecting the proposal, NC general secretary Mohd Ali Sagar said, "Every party said it is controversial and unacceptable. The parameters of Delimitation weren’t followed, they were ignored. This process was to happen in 2026 as passed by Parliament. It (delimitation) wasn’t according to the 2011 census. PAGD meeting has been called by Dr. Farooq Abdullah on February 13". The PAGD alliance has moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Delimitation process amid the SC hearing on challenging the constitutional validity of the revocation of Article 370.

Similarly, Srinagar mayor and Apni Party leader Junaid Mattu said, "Draft by the Delimitation Commission is summarily rejected. It is an exercise without any basis in logic and rationality. It is not about what suits an individual or doesn’t suit an individual in a particular segment. It is a far bigger issue. Our stand is unambiguous on this".

Delimitation panel gives 43 & 47 seats for J&K

The Delimitation panel has assigned 43 and 47 seats for Jammu and Kashmir each. Barring 24 seats reserved for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the strength of the J&K Assembly will increase from 83 to 90. Jammu will get 6 new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, shall bag only one extra seat. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats are likely to be reserved for ST and SC each. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018.