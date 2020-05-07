J&K DGP Exposes Pakistan, Says 'they Make Sure To Take Advantage Of Situation'

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh, who oversaw the anti-terror operation, that led to the elimination of Riaz Naikoo spoke to the media and exposed the Pakistan propaganda and plan to push terrorist. This comes after Riyaz Naikoo, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander, on the run for nearly one decade, was on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in his hometown Beighpora, Awantipora. He was one of the oldest members of the indigenous Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Speaking to ANI, Dilbagh Singh said,

"Anti-terror operation killed three of our personnel. They make sure to take advantage of situation where the forces and people are hurt in every way."

Naikoo, who was considered a moderate among the hardline Hizbul terrorists, took over as its commander after their poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Bundoora Kokarnag area of South Kashmir on July 8, 2016.

READ: Top Hizbul Mujahideen commander killed in an encounter; internet suspended in Kashmir

READ: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over praise for Pulitzer Prize winners, objects citation on Kashmir

Riyaz Naikoo neutralised by forces

In a major success for India, security forces eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years. According to ANI, top officials involved in the operation claim that after eliminating Naikoo, south Kashmir is almost free from terrorism.

Naikoo was eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama. At least two more terrorists were also killed by security forces in the encounter in Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora.

Naikoo had 12 lakh rupees bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was the brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen. The Hizbul Mujahideen chief's neutralisation by forces comes days after a total of eight security forces personnel were martyred in anti-terrorist encounters in Handwara.

READ: J&K government declares entire Kashmir valley & 2 district of Jammu as red Covid zone

READ: BJP President condoles death of security personnel in Kashmir encounter