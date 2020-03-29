J&K DGP Appeals Voluntary Disclosure Of Travel History Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Director General of Police) Dilbag Singh urged people with a travel history of abroad or outside of the union territory to voluntarily come forward and get themselves quarantined in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Speaking to Republic TV, Singh said, "The positive cases are those with a travel history of elsewhere like Delhi and Saudi Arabia and their close contacts. We have our people quarantined at Manigam, Vijaypur and Kathua. People are requested to come and disclose their travel history to the police."

The top cop added that the force is keeping a close eye on the situation since the PM called for the Janta Curfew and had spread awareness on the disease and the lockdown among people. "We can see a near 100% lockdown here, but cases are rising since people didn't disclose their travel history in the stipulated time and infected many people wherever they went. So hidden cases are now coming up," he said.

Shortage of PPEs for policemen

When asked about the preparations that the force has taken to ensure their own personnel don't contract COVID-19, the DGP said that quarantine centres have been made in police barracks and other such places and all offices and police stations are being regularly sanitised. "Sanitisers are provided everywhere. We have a shortage of PPEs (personal protection equipment) in the department, but we are procuring more of such stuff for our forces' safety."

Police to contribute to relief fund

DGP Dilbagh Singh expressed his appreciation to those policemen who are donating food and other supplies to poor people and said that the department has planned to contribute a sum out of employees' salary to the government's relief fund. "Police are working with those who are helping migrant labourers stuck in some places. Civilians and NGOs are coming forward to help. We have volunteers who are giving doorstep delivery of essential goods."

Coronavirus crisis

As of date, Jammu and Kashmir has reported 31 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one casualty to the pandemic has been reported. The nationwide tally of confirmed cases stands at near 980 with 25 reported deaths. In the wake of the outbreak, PM Modi last week declared a nationwide three-week lockdown that will run through April 15.

