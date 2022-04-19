J&K DGP Asserts 'solid Evidence' In Pulwama Attack Found, 'Counter-terror Ops Underway'

A day after the Pulwama Terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh stated that there is solid evidence and those involved in the attack will not be spared. He further added that the security situation of the valley is better than before as successful counter-terror operations are being carried out. J&K DGP's statement comes after two police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were injured in a terrorist attack in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday and one of them attained martyrdom.

'We have solid clues and those involved will be brought to justice. The security situation in the valley is better than before, successful counter-terror operations are being carried out. Terrorists carry out activities but are later neutralised," said J&K DGP.

Singh cited that the attack which was carried out on CRPF in Srinagar on April 4 was avenged in just 7 days. Pakistan is trying to carry out a new terror plot as Aadhar Card was recovered from the terrorists, he added.

Dilbag Singh further responded to the multiple terror groups claiming responsibility for the attack on RPF personnel. He said, "There is run to claim responsibility for the terror attack, they have no ground. They are Lashkar back getting directions from across. Those groups' claiming are being tracked and will be neutralised soon".

DGP Dilbag Singh on Amarnath Yatra

J&K DGP also said that all arrangements are in place for the upcoming 43-day-long Shri Amarnath Yatra. Any terror group involved in any terror activities will be neutralised. The Yatra is set to commence on June 30.

Final Tributes Paid To Martyred RPF Personnel In Srinagar

The wreath-laying ceremony of a martyred head constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district was held at Srinagar on Tuesday. The slain soldier Surinder Singh was among the two RPF personnel who got injured after sustaining bullet injuries on Monday.

Several senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officials including J&K IGP, officers of the CRPF, and other J&K officials also paid their last tributes to the martyred soldier.

Jammu & Kashmir | Wreath laying ceremony of Head Constable Surinder Singh of Railway Protection Force, who lost his life in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kakpora area of Pulwama district, held at District Police Lines in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/0wxaDhF1l7 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2022

Pulwama terror attack

Two police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were attacked by unidentified terrorists on Monday in the Pulwama district. While one personnel is undergoing treatment, another succumbed to his injuries. As per the CCTV footage now accessed by Republic TV, the officers can be seen sitting on a bench when they are suddenly shot at a tea stall in Kakapora.

Following this, the two were rushed to the hospital where HC Singh was declared dead on arrival. Notably, this came just a few days after another Indian soldier succumbed to injuries during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in J&K's Anantnag district.

Over the past few weeks, terrorist attacks have escalated in the valley, especially on the security forces. Apart from that, incidents of targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits have also surfaced over there. In a counterattack, the Indian Army forces are also carrying out their operations to bring an end to terrorism in the UT as they conduct back-to-back anti-terror operations.

