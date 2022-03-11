J&K DGP Calls Udhampur Blast ‘cowardly Act’, Vows To Bring All Involved To Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday termed the Udhampur blast a ‘cowardly act’ and said that those involved in it will be brought to justice soon. Speaking about the incident, the DGP said that further investigation is underway. The suspected terrorist act took place on Wednesday when a low-intensity IED exploded outside a court complex in Udhampur district killing one person.

The IED explosion in the Jammu region killed one and injured 15. Following the blast, the DGP has now said that the police was looking to take quick action in the case. "J&K Police is investigating the low-intensity blast that happened in Udhampur. Those involved in the cowardly act will be brought to justice soon," Singh said at an event in Jammu.

Further speaking about the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said the number of terrorists in the Union Territory was on the fall. Following up on a major crackdown on terror activities in the region, DGP Singh warned the remaining ones and said that elements involved in the killing of innocent civilians will be neutralised. The DGP was speaking at the 'Choona Hai Aasman' programme held by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to provide the youth of a platform to showcase their talent.

One dead in J&K blast

One person was killed while 15 others were injured in the blast that took place in the Slathia Chowk area of Udhampur on Wednesday afternoon. Following the blast, forensic and ballistic experts were rushed to the area to investigate. Soon after the blast, SSP Udhampur Vinod Kumar reached the spot and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

“It seems that explosion has taken place inside the crate on a vegetable stall. The investigation is underway. Injured has been shifted to hospital and further details will be shared as the investigation progresses,” SSP Udhampur had said.

Earlier this month, J&K Police Chief Dilbag Singh had said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved after many efforts by security forces. The DGP said that the forces will wipe out those running a factory of terrorism in the region. On the question of “complete revival” Village Defence Groups, DGP Singh said that the Union Government and Home Minister takes care of those fighting against terrorism. He further added that the forces have foiled multiple attempts to carry out IED attacks at various places in the UT.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI/ ANI