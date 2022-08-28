J&K DGP Chairs High-level Crime Review Meet In Srinagar; Lauds Efforts Of Forces

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level crime review meeting at the Police Headquarters in Srinagar on August 27.

At the meeting, DGP Dilbag Singh stated that contribution of Jammu and Kashmir Police on different fronts is being appreciated at the highest levels of the country and that the Jammu and Kashmir Police need to further improve their investigation work to hit the ecosystem of terrorism hard.

The J&K DGP also launched the IOS version of the JK-eCop mobile app which has been developed by J&K Police.

Important achievements of the J&K Police

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh began by praising the J&K Police, Army, and CAPFs for successfully organising the Independence Day celebrations and activities throughout Jammu and Kashmir as well as the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Muharram-Ul-Haram, Independence Day celebrations and other religious holidays. He expressed the admiration of Union Minister Amit Shah for the officers and Jawans who had been working together for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP said ''during the past few years, Jammu and Kashmir's terrorism graph has declined thanks to the combined efforts of the J&K Police and other security forces.'' However, he gave the officers instructions to develop tactics and plans for dismantling the terrorist ecosystem in order to solidify the peace and harmony in the state. For improved results, he emphasised the need for awareness and area dominance.

With regard to the investigations, the J&K DGP directed the officers to prioritise the pending cases on the basis of their sensitivity and devise plans to dispose of them on merits in the shortest possible time.

IOS version of “JK-eCop” Mobile App launched

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh earlier inaugurated the IOS version of 'JK-eCop' Mobile App. On the occasion, the DGP lauded the crime headquarters for this initiative and hoped that the IOS version of the App will further bridge the gap between the Police and general public by offering the services at their doorsteps.

It's important to note that Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had introduced the app's Android version earlier. The app gives the general public access to the whole police-related service interface on a single platform and gives them the geolocation and phone numbers of all the police stations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The app provides people with all the crucial helplines they'll need in case of an emergency. Through this app, the public can post photos of themselves together with their latitude and longitude to alert the police.

