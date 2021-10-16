J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Chairs Security Meet; Calls For Effective Measures Against Terrorists

Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday chaired a crucial meeting in order to review the current security arrangements in the valley. The meeting was attended by Special DG CID, ADGP IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar, DIG CKR Sujit Kumar, SSP Srinagar, and commandants of Kashmir-based armed battalions. During the meeting, the DGP emphasised collective measures to tackle the security situations and subversive activities by the terrorists and their masters across the border.

DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh chairs senior officers meeting to review security scenario. Impresses upon officers that surveillance systems must be strengthened & ensured to undo nefarious plans of the enemies. pic.twitter.com/uLkjo5WoOz — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) October 15, 2021

In addition, the DGP urged all officers to put effective measures in place for maintaining peace and order in the Union Territory in coordination with the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) paramilitary forces. The meeting also assumes significance as terrorists have stepped up their attacks in recent days, especially on the minorities in the valley.

"Pakistan-sponsored elements are time and again making attempts to disrupt the growing peaceful atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir to disturb normal life but these evil attempts would be dealt with fortitude," said Dilbag Singh

In addition, Singh also said that law enforcement agencies should play a pro-active role when it comes to tackling security issues in the erstwhile state. Singh has directed the officers to make optimum use of modern tools to monitor the suspected movement of anti-national elements in the valley.

"The improvement in the security situation is upsetting the elements inimical to it and it is paramount for us to defeat such designs of anti-national and anti-social elements," he said.

The DGP has also stressed for enhanced security measures and anti-terrorist operations. In addition, he directed the officers to maintain close surveillance and track such elements and bring them to justice as quickly as possible with well-coordinated measures.

Terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

In the recent terrorist attacks, five Indian Army personnel and two terrorists were killed in encounters in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The clash took place during a joint operation initiated by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police following inputs regarding infiltrations.

According to a statement issued by a Defence spokesperson, a counter-terrorist operation was launched by the army and police on the intervening night of October 10 and 11 in the area of Shahdara near the boundary of Poonch-Rajouri districts. During this while, the terrorists fired at the army troops resulting in fatal injuries to the JCO and the soldiers. Later in a counter-strike, the army officials shot down two militants across the districts.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also expressed serious concerns regarding rising incidents of terrorist attacks in the valley. Speaking on the same, BJP leader Gupta also asserted that the terrorists behind the killing of the soldiers will be hunted down soon.