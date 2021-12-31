J&K DGP Dilbag Singh Hurt By Politics On Probe; Says 'Hyderpora Encounter Neat And Clear'

In a veiled attack at Mehbooba Mufti, Omar and Farooq Abdullah, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday termed the Hyderpora operation 'neat and clean' and asked political leaders questioning the ‘clean chit' given to the forces to submit evidence to investigation panels. He said that he felt hurt over irresponsible utterances of a section of the political leaders.

"We definitely felt hurt over this kind of utterances. It is irresponsible on the part of certain people, who are not part of the investigation and do not know anything about the probe on the ground to make such remarks," Singh said at a press conference.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had terrorist links. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said that they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry. Separately, a magisterial probe was also ordered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the encounter.

'Botched up enquiry': Mehbooba Mufti

On Tuesday, the head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K, virtually gave a clean chit to the security forces but added that the team was open to reviewing its findings if any other evidence comes to light. "Our investigation so far has revealed that Dr Mudasir Gul was killed by the foreign terrorist hiding inside the building as his body was recovered from the attic. The security forces did not go to the attic at all during searches or subsequent operation," head of the SIT, DIG Sujith K Singh, told reporters here.

Thereafter, leaders like Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said that the security forces getting a clean chit was 'not a surprise'. It was purely a charade to cover up a botched up operation & absolve those culpable for killing innocent civilians. How can one expect justice when they themselves are judge, jury & executioner? (sic)" Mehbooba said.

Also, National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah said that the report was 'false'. Farooq said, "Police have done it to save themselves. They (youths) have been killed by the police and there is no doubt about it. A judicial enquiry be done into it."

The SIT had threatened legal action against political leaders for making “speculative” statements about the investigation. In a statement issued by the police, the SIT chairman said the probe team had come across posts on social media from some political leaders and family members casting “doubts upon the evidence obtained by SIT so far”.

“This kind of approach is against the rule of law and may attract appropriate penal provisions as envisaged under law,” the chairman said in a statement. Having said that the chairman outlined that the SIT was still investigating, and anyone with relevant information related to the incident can approach the officials to help conclude the matter on merits.

Omar Abdullah had responded to the threat saying 'criticising a report- interim or final- was the right of any citizen'.