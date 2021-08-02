J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh Orders To Fill Vacant SPO Posts In Village Defence Committees

In a big step to tackle terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, Director-General of J&K Police, Dilbag Singh has ordered the filling up of all vacant positions of Special Police Officers (SPOs) engaged with the Village Defence Committees. Singh has ordered the vacant posts to be filled by August 15. According to reports, more than 700 vacancies of Village Defence Committees SPOs will be filled in the next 14 days.

J&K D-G of Police orders to re-activate Village Defence Committees

The decision has been taken to fully re-active the Village Defence Committees as terror threat looms in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The Village Defence Committees were first set up in the Doda region in the mid-1990s, following which they were raised in other districts of the erstwhile state. The aim of the VDCs is to ensure that locals can counter-terrorism in the region. This also comes as terror activities in the Union Territory have increased in recent months. Therefore the vacant posts have to be filled up by August 15.

No Security Clearance for stone-pelters, violators

In another major decision on Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stepped up measures to counter individuals engaged in activities that violate the law and order in the Union Territory. According to reports, the CID Special Branch has directed all units to deny security clearance for engaging in stone-pelting and other crimes prejudicial to the security of the state. In addition, the authorities will be taking all digital evidence and police records into consideration.

In a circular accessed by Republic TV, the CID has instructed its Special Branch to specifically look into the history of the individuals during verification related to passport, services, and any other verification to government schemes. In addition, they have also stated that the same must be corroborated from local police station records. Moreover, the authorities have also been directed to collect and scrutinise all pieces of evidence. The circular goes on the state that persons involved in any cases that violate the law and order will be denied security clearance. In addition, they will also be denied government jobs.