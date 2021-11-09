J&K DGP Dilbag Singh To Chair Meeting With Top Officials After Targeted Killings

In the backdrop of targeted killings in Kashmir, on November 9, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh is set to chair a multiagency security review meeting. DGP Singh, on the valley's security scenario, will be briefed by the top brass of J&K Police, Army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh to chair multiagency security review meeting

The latest comes to the fore as a civilian identified as Mohd Ibrahim Khan was gunned down during late hours on Monday, a day after 29-year-old J&K Police constable named Tausif Ahmad was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. According to reports, the J&K constable was shot dead outside his home. He was reportedly attacked from a very close range. The slain cop had a bullet injury on his head.

The combination of attacks adds to the increased killings of civilians in the Valley that hit the bulletin in October, wherein people and residents of other states along with notable Kashmiri Pandits were shot dead in broad daylight. In September, a police officer died of wounds after he was shot at point-blank range by terrorists in Srinagar. Meer Arshad was a probationary Sub-Inspector. According to CCTV footage, he was attacked at least twice from bind at a market in Khanyar.

DGP Singh will chair the meeting at the Civil Secretariat and take stock of the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory to maintain safety and law and order in the Kashmir Valley.

Spate of killings in Jammu and Kashmir

In October, the Union Territory hit the bulletin as the biggest city in the Kashmir valley, Srinagar was engulfed in a wave of fear following the murders of four innocent civilians by terrorists.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and the owner of a popular and old Srinagar pharmacy, was shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in J&K. Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur, Virender Paswan, who sold bhelpuri.

With the country grappling with the cold-blooded murders, the terrorists then shot and killed two teachers for having saluted India's Tricolour on August 15. In the fourth attack, a civilian identified as Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai was shot dead. The incidents were reported in the Union Territory following the warning given by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, that minorities and other locals will be targeted.