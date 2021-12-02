J&K DGP Gives Stern Warning To Pakistan, Avers 'Forces Ready To Foil All Infiltration Bids

The Director-General of Police for Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, on Thursday, warned Pakistan against any infiltration efforts. The DGP said that Pakistan is trying to push more terrorists to the borders during the winters. He added that the J&K police is active and ready to fight off any such attempts made by the neighbouring side.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Republic TV, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh issued a strong warning to Pakistan against any attempt to infiltrate Indian borders. He said that any such effort will be faced with a strong defence. He also urged Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah to be more responsible.

Speaking to Republic TV about the security situation in J&K, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "We have seen the works done by the J&K police in the past three years. Pakistan based terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed as well as local terror outfits like Hizbul Mujahideen have lost their leadership in the region. There doesn’t remain any known commandership in the region today," he said.

"We have been conducting operations in a sharp and targeted manner. We haven’t recorded any collateral damages in such missions. The law-and-order situation has also bettered in the region. The police and security forces here are standing in support of the people," DGP Singh said.

He went on to add that he is ‘happy’ that the forces have managed to respond in a strong manner to the law and order problems caused by Pakistan in the UT. He added that the J&K police is ready to face any problems thrown at them by enemy forces, in what comes across as a stern warning to the Imran Khan-led Pakistan.

'Dozens of successful operations post civilian killings': J&K DGP

Earlier last week, DGP Dilbag Singh had informed that all terrorists involved in the recent targeted killings in the valley have been eliminated. He said, "Dozens of successful operations post civilian killings, more than 20 terrorists killed. All terrorists killed involved in civilian killings have been neutralised."

Following the targeted attacks on civilians in the valley, the security forces launched a massive anti-terror operation in the region. The government also sent additional troops to J&K for the operations.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD