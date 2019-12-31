J&K DGP: Infiltration Dips, Fewer Youth Joined Militancy In 2019

Director-General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir has said on Tuesday that number of local youth joining terror groups has reduced in 2019. He also added that infiltration from across the border has also gone down.

"As per our record, around 130 people managed to infiltrate this year, compared to last year's figure of 143. The number of youths joining terrorist organiSations has gone down. 218 joined in 2018 and this year it was 139," Singh said at a press conference.

READ | Internet Services In All Govt Hospitals In Kashmir To Be Restored From Midnight

160 terrorists neutralised

The DGP also stated that the security forces have succeeded in anti-drug drives and also neutralised 160 terrorists in multiple counter-terrorism operations.

"160 terrorists were killed in 80 operations and the anti-drug operations were also very successful. The number of active terrorists has gone down to 250," Singh said.

READ | Five Kashmiri Political Leaders Released After Four Months Of Detention

According to the DGP, there has been a 30 per cent decrease in terror-related incidents in 2019 as compared to the previous year and the civilian casualty has also come down. Singh also pointed out that there has been an improvement in police infrastructure in the region and said that close to 10,000 youths had undergone training at their training centers.

READ | Northern Army Commander Reviews Security Situation In Kashmir

The statement by the DGP has come when Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Manoj Naravane in his first interview after taking charge has said that Pakistan cannot fool anyone anymore as it wages a proxy war. Talking on the increased ceasefire violations, he said that the Army was fully ready to foil all infiltration bids along LoC.

"Terrorism is a world-wide problem of which India has been on the receiving end for a very long time. Our neighbours are using terrorism as a part of state policy to continue a proxy war while maintaining deniability. This state cannot maintain for long — you cannot fool the people for long," he said, adding, "We are aware that there are terrorists in launch pads waiting to enter, but we are fully prepared for this through counter-insurgency grid," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Jammu-Kashmir's Republic Day Contingent Meets Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu