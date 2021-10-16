J&K DGP Issues Statement After Two Terrorists Neutralised In Pampore Encounter

In a major anti-terror operation, two terrorists were neutralised by security personnel during an encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Awantipora sector. An encounter broke out on Saturday in the Drangbal area of Pampore after forces received a tip-off about the presence of some Lashkar terrorists in the area.

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh in a statement said that two terrorists were gunned down including Umar Mushtaq Khandey who was involved in the killing of two J&K police officials. The second terrorist was identified as Shahid Khurshid, a resident of Chanapora Srinagar. Singh informed that Khurshid was involved in the killing of civilians in Srinagar.

"After the civilian killing Shahid Khurshid and Shahid Bashir shifted to Pulwama district and Mukhtar to Shopian district," the statement said adding that the three have been neutralised. Now, two terrorists called Mehran and Wasim are left.

Mushtaq and Khurshid were hiding in a three-storey building. After an 8-hour-operation, a joint team of police, Army and CRPF successfully annihilated the terrorists. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them

Pampore encounter: '3 terrorists neutralised within 24 hours'

It is worth noting that three of the five terrorists of Srinagar district have been neutralised within 24 hours. "LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohd Yousf & Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," Kashmir Zone Police said in an official statement.

"We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society," it added.

The terrorists were involved in the civilian killing in Kashmir. On October 6, a prominent pharmacist in Srinagar, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was shot dead outside his pharmacy in Srinagar. Within an hour, a non-Kashmiri street vendor was also killed. On the same day, a third civilian, identified as Mohd Shafi Lone was attacked in Bandipora district. On October 7, two school teachers- Deepak Chand and Satinder Kaur- were killed by terrorists in Eidgah Sangam, a downtown area of Srinagar.