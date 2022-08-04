J&K DGP Reviews Security Preparations Ahead Of Independence Day And Muharram Celebrations

Ahead of the two major events including the 75th Independence Day and 10th Muharram-ul-Haram functions, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and further reviewed and discussed all the preparations and arrangements for these days. He also took note of the security scenario during these functions.

As reported by ANI, while the DGP initially sought reports from the concerned officers about security arrangements and deployment plans that are to be put in place, he later also discussed all the arrangements to be made and gave directions to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Muharram and the Independence Day in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP J&K,Sh Dilbag Singh chairs high level meeting at PCR Kashmir to review overall security scenario & arrangements regarding forthcoming Independence Day & 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.The meeting was attended by top officers of Police,SF in person & through video conference.

Among the discussed matters, it included talks on the emerging challenges and their countermeasures followed by discussions on the preparations for carrying out the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the valley.

J&K DGP emphasises extra vigilance during the upcoming functions

Bringing the meeting's attention to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, DGP Dilbag Singh said that extra vigil is required to be maintained for the forthcoming events as such troublemakers are likely to make their move for creating a disturbance.

He said that to foil any attempt by troublemakers, a close liaison should be maintained at every level. The DGP also gave directions for increased patrolling, area domination and CASOs, etc., to ensure those anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.

In addition to that, he also stressed maintaining alertness in the border areas of the twin cities and on the national highway and further advised putting up check 'nakas' and joint patrolling to check every movement of anti-social and anti-national elements. Furthermore, directions were given to make smooth traffic arrangements, especially during the Independence Day celebrations as people are expected to be on the road to head toward the venues of the functions.

On the other hand, the senior officers from different units and agencies also briefed the meeting about the required steps to be taken to ensure the peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations. They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and counter/preventative measures in place in the areas under their command during both functions.

