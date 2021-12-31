J&K DGP Says 182 Terrorists Neutralised This Year, Slams Pakistan For Smuggling Drugs

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday briefed media on the operations carried out by security forces this year. The J&K DGP gave details regarding anti-terror operations which resulted in the elimination of several top terrorists, and the seizure of drugs worth crores. DGP Singh also talked about the Hyderapora encounter on which an investigation is going on and added that statements by 'certain people' have been 'irresponsible' on the matter.

DGP Dilbag Singh on Hyderpora encounter:

We feel hurt, it is irresponsible on the part of certain people who know nothing about the ground situation. We have an investigation team, they can go to them with their evidence. We have made it clear Hyderpora operation was transparent.

J&K Forces' anti-terror operations in 2021

A total of 182 terrorists were killed in 100 successful operations. Among them, 44 were most-wanted members of terror organisations such as the Pakistan-backed JeM and LeT.

A total of 134 youngsters joined terror groups in J&K this year. Seventy-two among them have been neutralised, and 22 arrested.

Thirty thousand cases of crime were registered this year. In an operation, last night, led by the Special Operation Group of J&K Police, three terrorists were killed.

Infiltration decreased this year. Only 34 terrorists managed to breach India's borders.

Nine terrorists of JeM involved in an attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk have been eliminated in the last 24 hours.

J&K DGP slams Pakistan for pushing drugs in India

During his press briefing, DGP Dilbag Singh said that Pakistan already 'gifted' Punjab the drug problem and it continues to do so for two main reasons:

To destroy the youth who reject terrorism

The finance terror activities using the drug money

According to the DGP, drugs worth crores have been seized by Indian security forces. The drugs included Heroin, Charas, Brown sugar and other such horrendous substances of abuse.

Additionally, as many as 497 people have been booked under UAPA in Jammu and Kashmir. On the other hand, 2,500 Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel tested positive for COVID this year, 12 died due to the infection. Twenty personnel of J&K Police and 23 of other security forces were martyred in 2021.