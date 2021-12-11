J&K DGP Says Infiltration Took Place Recently; Efforts Are On To Neutralise Terrorists

Director-General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh on Saturday said that recent infiltration is being monitored and security forces are on their toes to neutralise terrorists at the earliest. He said this during his visit to the slain cop's residence at Muqam area of Sopore, who was killed in the Bandipora terrorist attack on Friday evening yesterday.

The DGP said that many among the inflators have been killed and operations for others are underway in parts of Kashmir, and soon other survivors of Pakistani terrorists will be eliminated. The top police officer said hints were received about the Bandipora terrorist attack and a lone Pakistani terrorist is involved in the attack.

The DGP said, "A Single Pakistani militant came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of SHO but couldn’t snatch weapon due to retaliation by second PSO".

The Director-General of Police further said that the number of terrorists present in the region especially foreigners is less in number.

IGP Kashmir visits Bandipora attack site

GP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and GOC Kilo Force Major General Sanjiv Singh Salaria visited the attack site in Bandipora and inspected the scene. Later, a joint press conference was also addressed where J&K IGP revealed that the attack was carried out by a single Pakistan-based terrorist.

"A Single Pakistani terrorist came and fired upon the driver and one PSO of SHO but couldn’t snatch weapon due to retaliation by second PSO," added IGP Kashmir.

The two martyred who were attacked near the busy market of the Gulshan Chowk area have been identified as SgCt Mohammad Sultan and Ct Fayaz Ahmad. After the attack, the policemen were taken to hospital, however, both of them succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case and a probe is currently in progress, they said. The attack evoked strong condemnation from political factions of the valley.

Image: PTI