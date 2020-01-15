J&K DGP Says Politicisation Of Davinder Singh's Arrest Unfortunate, Assures Zero Tolerance

Issuing a statement over the arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy SP Davinder Singh, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said that investigation is going on and no one will be sheltered if found on the unlawful path. He added that he will not comment on the politics done by Congress but said that such statements are "unfortunate." He also said that these incidents will not affect the morale of the forces.

Speaking at the news briefing Dilbag Singh said: "It is unfortunate that people are making a political statement on this. My job as the person in the force is to uphold the moral of the force despite that incident. It was our operation and we have neutralised a lot of militants. Our action will go on. This incident will not affect our morale. We have been very ruthless, in the past also we have removed people from the job, we will not tolerate unlawful people."

Dy SP Davinder Singh arrested with Hizbul terrorists

On Sunday, deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police and two terrorists were detained from a car in south Kashmir. Davinder Singh, who has now been suspended, was posted at the airport, as per news agency PTI. He was arrested allegedly while ferrying Hizbul terrorists - Naveed Babu and Altaf, from the Shopian area on Saturday, officials said in a media briefing. Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of south Kashmir.

Davinder Singh had also received Rs 12 lakh from the terrorists to ferry them to Jammu and then Chandigarh for their onward journey to New Delhi, IG (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told. Notably, he was awarded 'Police Medal for Meritorious Service' in 2019.

He is being interrogated by various intelligence agencies, including IB, military intelligence and RAW, besides the police.

Singh had disclosed that he had put up the terrorists at his Indira Nagar house in Srinagar, right next to the Army''s 15 Corps Headquarters, and thereafter accompanied them to Jammu in a car driven by the Hizbul overground worker, news agency PTI stated quoting intelligence sources. Currently, he was also on duty ensuring security cover for the envoys of 15 countries who visited Srinagar at the Union government’s invitation last week.

Congress' Pulwama charge

Congress party has attempted to give the issue a religious spin on Tuesday. Taking to Twitter, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has alleged that if the name of Davinder Singh would have been Davinder Khan, 'the reaction of troll regiment of RSS would have been more strident and vociferous.'

Giving a benefit of doubt, he has also questioned Pakistan's involvement in orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack last year on Feb 14, in which Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) had claimed responsibility. He has asked 'who were the real culprits behind the gruesome Pulwama incident'.

