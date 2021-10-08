Kashmir IGP Says Terrorists Targeting Unarmed Civilians As 'handlers Across Frustrated'

The targeted killing of civilians, particularly minorities, in Kashmir are committed by newly recruited terrorists or those who are about to join terrorist’s rank, and in all such cases, they have been using pistols, Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar said after two teachers were shot dead by terrorists.

"Due to the killing of a huge number of terrorists of all outfits especially their leaderships, destruction of their support structures and continuous and effective maintenance of law and order, terrorists’ handlers across have got frustrated and changed their strategy and started targeting unarmed policemen, innocent civilians, politicians and now innocent civilians from minority communities including woman,” he said.

In some cases, OGWs have been found directly involved. J&K Police is working hard and we are identifying all such part-time/hybrid terrorists and the strictest action shall be taken against them.

“We have received several leads and are working on it. We have also been launching operations along with security forces. We appeal to the general public especially minority communities not to panic. We have been maintaining peace and a secured environment and will continue to do so,” the IGP Kashmir said.

During the year 2021, so far 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists.”

"Out of 28, five persons belong to local Hindu/Sikh community and two non-local Hindu labourers," said Kumar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of two teachers belonging to minority communities, saying a befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the attack.