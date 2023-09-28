J&K DGP Singh Confirms 'mother Of Terrorism' Pakistan's Role In Kokernag Encounter

J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh confirmed the involvement of Pakistan in the Kokernag encounter, which claimed the lives of two Army officials and one police officer earlier this month. Speaking exclusively to Republic on September 28, DGP Singh called Pakistan 'the mother of terrorism' for its alleged terror activities in J&K and Punjab and divulged details on the success of security forces. This comes after a Lashkar commander confessed the terror outfit's involvement in the Kokernag attack, which led to a week-long encounter.

"We have strengthened our security deployed along the border. There were some Pakistani terrorists who received training in Pakistan and belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed on the borders while many were neutralised inside the border," DGP Singh said. He revealed that 36 terrorists were gunned down during infiltration attempts and 47 were killed in encounters inside the border.

He, however, underscored that the number of terrorists have significantly reduced and the number is in double digits for the first time. "This is the first time when the number of active terrorists is in double digits. There was a time when it used run into hundreds. The efforts to identify and locate the listed militants is underway," DGP Singh told Republic.

J&K administration tightens noose on terrorism

Blasting Pakistan for its anti-India activities, the DGP further said, "Pakistan and its agency ISI is the mother of terrorism in both Punjab and J&K. The headquarters of Jaish, Lashkar and Hizbul Mujahideen is in Pakistan. The training takes place in Pakistan and their leaders are based in Pakistan and they are given tribute in Pakistan."

He also said that the J&K administration will continue its crackdown on social media handles of anti-India forces such as The Resistance Front (TRF) spreading misinformation. The DGP said that 119 people peddling Pakistani agenda have been arrested so far and 400 others have been identified.

Notably, the Lashkar commander identified as Abu Hamza has allegedly threatened to carry out more attacks in the union territory.