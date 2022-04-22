J&K: DGP Terms Sunjwan Attack Part Of A 'larger Conspiracy' Ahead Of PM's Visit

Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, security forces averted a major Fidayeen attack as they gunned down two heavily armed terrorists in an encounter in Sunjwan. Following the attack, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh has now made a big revelation stating that the terror attack could be a conspiracy ahead of the PM’s visit to the UT. He further said that the operation has now ended.

The encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sunjwan in Jammu earlier in the day came to an end after the forces neutralised two terrorists. DGP Dilbag Singh has informed that the killed terrorists belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit. DGP Singh, while raising the probability of conspiracy said that the infiltration bid was being escalated from Pakistan.

Speaking about the encounter, DGP Singh said that the attack was part of a conspiracy to disrupt peace before the PM’s visit to the region. “The terrorists were part of JeM. We had input that major casualties were their target,” he said. The DGP further informed that the terrorists also tried to escape and fires were exchanged before the forces brought them down. “Both the terrorists were wearing suicide vests,” he added.

#WATCH Two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists planning suicide attacks killed. This is part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu & sabotage the PM's visit to the region: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/v0tXSGfq60 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

“This has happened two days before the PM’s visit. This is part of a larger conspiracy to disturb peace in Jammu and sabotage the PM's visit to the region,” DGP Singh said adding that both the killed attackers were from Pakistan. He also added that the infiltration bid is being escalated from Pakistan. Earlier ADG, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, had informed that a Fidayeen attack was thwarted by the killing of terrorists engaged in the encounter.

2 terrorists killed in Sunjwan encounter

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sunjwan in Jammu began at around 3:45 am. Following the encounter, the forces recovered weapons and suicide vests from Fidayeen terrorists. During this, the forces gunned down two terrorists while one security force jawan was martyred and four other jawans were injured. The terrorists were neutralised as the J&K police's Special Operations Group and the CRPF launched a joint search operation in the area adjacent to the sprawling Sunjwan military station. A vehicle used by the forces was also destroyed in the encounter.

Following this, the forces retrieved heavy arms, ammunition, vests and food items from the terrorists hinting at the possibility that they were prepared for longer attacks. the forces recovered two AK 47 rifles, 10 mags of ammunition, a pistol, one pistol mag, one live hand grenade, one satellite phone which was used to make inter border communication and one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher, which the terrorists used during the encounter. Apart from arms, the forces also recovered suicide vests from the killed terrorists. They also recovered two bags, clothes, headphones, medicines, energy drinks and food items like dates and chocolates.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: ANI