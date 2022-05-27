J&K DGPC Elections To Take Place On June 27; Counting Of Votes On The Same Day

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the schedule for the District Gurudwara Prabandhak Committees (DGPC) elections which is to be held on June 27, Monday. The counting of votes will also take place on the same day from 2 PM.

Concerning the same, while the schedule has been released, a notice will be issued by the Returning Officers of the respective districts on Friday. Meanwhile, as per a press release issued by the J&K government, the elections will take place from 7 AM to 1 PM.

J&K DGPC elections scheduled to take place on June 2

Notably, this came after a meeting was held by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar on Thursday which was a marathon meeting of Revenue Experts and Deputy Commissioners for reviewing the revenue-related issues in the districts of Jammu. During this while, he also reviewed the arrangements for conducting the J&K DGPC elections.

Furthermore, he had also directed all the concerned divisional commissioners to make all the necessary arrangements for smoothly conducting the elections and to further nominate ROs, AROs, identify polling stations, and also to submit the electoral rolls at the earliest.

Check the important dates of the J&K DGPC elections

Filing of nomination - May 28 (11 AM to 3 PM)

Last date of filing nomination - June 6 (11 AM to 3 PM)

Scrutinization of nomination paper - June 7 at 11 AM

Last date for candidature withdrawal - June 9 till 3 PM

In the meantime, while the candidates will be allotted their symbols on June 10, the last date for campaigning is fixed for June 25. Speaking about the number of voters, there is a total of 1,75,368 voters constituting 92,061 males and 83,307 females (33126 in Kashmir, 142242 in Jammu) and a total of 454 polling stations will be set up across the valley with 115 in Kashmir and 339 in Jammu.

On the other hand, there are 190 constituencies in total with 80 in Kashmir and 110 in Jammu. A set of guidelines has been also issued to be considered during the elections.

Image: PTI