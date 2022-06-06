J&K: Differently-abled Boy Wins Hearts For Determination To Make It Big Despite Challenges

There's no denying the fact that strong determination can lead a person to new heights. There are several examples on the internet that show anything is possible for someone with a firm will. One such example is a physically challenged boy from Handwara, J&K, who went viral after hopping to school on one leg. The boy, Parvaiz, has a strong determination to pursue his academics and co-curricular activities.

The boy despite having one leg is pursuing 9th grade at Government High School in Nowgam. Speaking to ANI, Parvaiz said, "I cover a distance of about two kilometres daily while balancing on one leg. Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb, I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life."

Moreover, he added that although the Social Welfare Department had provided him with a wheelchair, due to the dilapidated road conditions of his village, it was never put to use.

#WATCH| Specially-abled boy walks to school on one leg to pursue his dreams in J&K's Handwara. He has to cover a distance of 2km while balancing on a one leg



Roads are not good. If I get an artificial limb,I can walk. I have a dream to achieve something in my life, Parvaiz said pic.twitter.com/yan7KC0Yd3 — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2022

Parvaiz's strong determination to chase his dreams

As per ANI, Parvaiz added, "I walk 2 kilometers per day to reach my school. The road to reach my school is damaged. I sweat a lot after reaching school as it is difficult for me to walk. I offer prayers after reaching school. I love cricket, volleyball, and kabaddi. I hope that the government helps me in shaping my future. I have a fire within me to achieve my dreams".

Moreover, the 14-year-old shared his experiences, saying that he does get hurt seeing that his friends can walk properly. However, he thanked God for providing him with strength.

Parvaiz has urged the government to help him with the corrective surgery and arrange an alternative mode of transportation that would ease his journey to the school and other places. He added, "Amputation was carried out by doctors at a hospital for which my father had to pay a huge sum of money. My father had to sell his property for my treatment."

However, Pratima Bhoumik, the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, took to her Twitter handle on June 5 to address the situation and revealed the necessary measures taken by the ministry. She added, "The Experts from Composite Regional Center, Srinagar under Ministry of @MSJEGOI, reached the home of this Divyang boy in Kupwara District today. Necessary steps are being taken up for corrective surgery and prosthetic support."

Image: Twitter/@ANI