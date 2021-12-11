J&K: 'District As Export Hub' Training Programme For Youngsters Held In Srinagar

On Friday, a 'District as Export Hub' promotion training session was held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, to teach young entrepreneurs how to export their products to the international market. The training programme was organised by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Ministry of Commerce, and the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO) in collaboration with the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During this training session, entrepreneurs from the surrounding area receive advice from specialists from the abovementioned departments, who also assist them on how to turn raw materials into finished goods for the export market. Aruna Narula, a member of the DGFT's Business Excellence Export System, explained to ANI, "This was a seminar to raise knowledge about the export process. In this document, we informed the participants about the numerous schemes given by our department-DGFT."

She stated, emphasising the paradigm shift, "The export mechanism has been in place for quite some time, but previously it was all paperwork. It has recently gone completely online. As a result, the lecture was designed to raise awareness of the issue." Sheikh Ashiq, President of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries, added, "The export of Kashmiri goods has been declining over the previous 4-5 years. However, the internet prospects have increased since COVID. There is no longer a need to create a large inventory. It has created numerous opportunities."

Lauding the initiative, Arifa, a local entrepreneur, told ANI, "The program was very helpful because we got to know about exports and the related schemes, and how we can avail help from the government to initiate exports and take the Kashmiri products to the world." As per the DGFT under the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, "Districts as Export Hubs is the first such initiative of Government of India which tries to target export promotion, manufacturing and employment generation at the grass-root level and has made States and Districts accountable for the export growth from the Districts in the country."

The Government of India intends to contribute to the AtmaNirbhar mission through this initiative by significantly increasing manufacturing and exports from urban areas while focusing on generating interest and economic activity in the country's rural hinterland and small towns to push new businesses to export, they said.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI