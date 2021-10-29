Fearless Kashmiri doctor Monika Langeh who received threats for opposing pro-Pakistan slogans post India's defeat in the T20 World Cup match, spoke exclusively to Republic and reasserted that she will not be scared by such threats. Dr Monika Langeh and MBBS student Ananya Jamwal were threatened on social media after they opposed pro-Pak slogans raised after the Indian cricket team's defeat to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Dr Landeh informed that both police and the Jammu and Kashmir government have assured their security and detailed how the threats began and how she and Jamwal faced the challenges.

When the traitors who were celebrating Paks win got exposed. I countered those who were supporting traitors, after that they all started harassing me by different means. I only countered them.



I didn't expose anybody and I am not any police informer. They themselves got exposed https://t.co/bCP3lmiB3c — Ananya Jamwal (@AnanyaJamwal2) October 26, 2021

Dr Monika Langeh says she was labelled an 'RSS terrorist'

"A few days back after the India Pakistan cricket match, I received a video which made me angry and I posted it on social media and it went viral and traitors got exposed. A brave doctor from Jammu, Ananya Jamwal also exposed them. We both got threats from traitors and they especially started threatening Ananya and she is just a pre-final MBBS student," said Dr Monika Langeh. "They threatened her that she will get suppli in the exam and I can't tell you what kind of threats she and I received. They mentioned me as an RSS terrorist and said that I have given provocative statements in my video, I am inciting Ananya but that would not stop us because it is high time to expose the traitor and their threats will not scare us as the entire nation is with us entire media is with us," she added.

'Police personnel, Govt called us, assured security'

When asked what actions were taken after they received the threats, the doctor added that both security personnel and the government got in touch with the two women and assured safety, especially for Jamwal as she is just a 21-year-old student.

"Police personnel, present govt called us and gave assurance that they will give security to us. They have given assurance for Ananya's safety as she is just a student and that is very important. Additionally, she got calls from SKIMS Medical College & Hospital students who said that her career will be destroyed," continued the doctor.

'Ananya Jamwal is a very brave girl'

Further speaking on the young student, Dr Monika said that she is currently studying in JMC, Jammu and is a very strong girl. "Especially after receiving more support, she became fearless" added Dr Langeh. She further described those who were celebrating Pakistan's win as "sleeper cells who needs to be exposed."