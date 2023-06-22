J&K Doctors Terminated For Creating Fake Story Of ‘Asiya-Neelofar’ Rape By Security Forces

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) administration on Thursday, June 22 terminated Dr Bilal Ahmad Dalal and Dr Nighat Shaheen Chilloo for working with Pakistan to falsify the post-mortem report of Asiya and Neelofar of Shopian, who had unfortunately died by accidental drowning on May 29th, 2009. The incident took place in Shopian district of South Kashmir, after which a situation was created to blame Indian Army of rape and murder. This was part of a conspiracy with Pakistan’s assets within Kashmir, in order to create disaffection against the Indian state leading to the law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley for over 7 months.

Official sources informed Republic Media Network that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution of India to sack the two doctors, after investigation clearly established that Dr Bilal and Dr Nighat acted on behalf of the Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the terror outfits.

Pakistan-backed conspiracy led to riots in J&K for seven months

“The investigation revealed that the top echelon of the then government knew about the facts, which was conveniently buried, while Kashmir was burnt. After the Shopian conspiracy, Kashmir valley was in flames for 7 months,” sources said.

The valley had witnessed hue and cry for seven months between June 2009 and December 2009. During the period, the Union Territory witnessed 42 strike calls floated by groups like Hurriyat, which led to over 600 minor and major violent incidents. Several incidents of stone pelting, arson, rioting were reported, which had created a major law and order situation in the UT. The J&K police had registered 251 FIRs during the time.

The Pakistan-backed conspiracy claimed the lives of 7 civilians and left 103 injured during these protests. Apart from this, 29 police personnel and 6 paramilitary personnel also got injured. During the period of those 7 months, the valley suffered a loss of around Rs 6,000 crore.

The J&K administration has been acting tough against elements of Pakistan within the establishment and have terminated many close aides of Pakistan-backed terrorists and separatists who were getting perks from the Government of India but were working on behest of Pakistan’s ISI in J&K.