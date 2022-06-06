J&K: Doda Police Recover IED, Mobile Phone During Search Ops; Accused Arrested

The Doda police arrested a suspect from a house and also recovered a mobile phone, IED device and other incriminating materials from him after conducting a cordon and search operation. A case has been registered against a suspect named Irshad Ahmed.

It's important to note that a LeT module being operated from Pakistan by terrorist Amin alias Khubaib was recently busted by the Udhampur police. The J&K police said that it was apparent Khubaib was making desperate attempts to allure & trap the local youth to revive militancy in Chenab. The police action is coming amidst the furore in the state over the targeted killings of the Kashmiri Hindus in J&K.

Top Hizbul commander arrested in Kashmir

In a major win for the security forces on June 4, a top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Talib Hussain Gujjar was apprehended J&K's Kishtwar district on the basis of intelligence inputs. He was arrested alive from his hideout in a joint operation by the Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Talib Hussain Gujjar has been responsible for many of the major terror attacks in the Kashmir valley. An 'A' category terrorist, he was on the radar of the security forces for many years.

The nabbed commander can prove to be a major conduit for the forces to get access to many of his handlers residing in Pakistan. He is also said to be the closest to the oldest surviving terrorist Jehangir Saroori aka Mohammad Amin Bhat and has spent a lot of years with him.

The trend of hybrid terrorists for targeted killings

On May 8, two hybrid terrorists of the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were arrested from the Bandipore district of J&K and an AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 30 live rounds, a pistol, a pistol magazine with four live rounds and four pistol fired cases were recovered from them.

J&K's Dy CM Kavinder Gupta on June 5 said that terrorists have now adopted a new approach of sending people with no criminal record to carry out targetted attacks with the help of small pistols, "The work of terrorists is to spread terror and they have adopted a new method by taking small arms and sending new people who do not have any criminal records, they carry out such incidents and some local people also cooperate with them somewhere in hiding."

IMAGE: ANI