J&K: Dogra Front Members Stage Protest; Demand Discussion On Drone Threat In Parliament

Calling the drone threat in the country a 'real issue', the Dogra Front in Jammu and Kashmir staged a protest on Saturday afternoon against the recent functioning of the Parliament. The demonstration is against all the political parties for 'politicising' every issue, but not discussing the drone threat which is a matter of national security. The demands of these protestors include a discussion on drone sightings matter in the Parliament.

While talking to one of the activists, Republic Media Network learned that the protestors are anguished with the fact that the 'hypothetical' issue of Pegasus is discussed but the topic of national security is not.

"They are discussing issues which are related so hypothetical- pegasus thing and they are just jamming the parliament which is very very unfortunate. Dogra Front and Shiv Sena have a very very clear front that a very thorough debate should be conducted in the parliament and all the measures should be sorted out and assurance should be given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir who are actually setting on the line of control and suffered the most by it," added one of the activists.

"While talking more on the outcry, the protestor asserted, today's protest is against what is happening in the Parliament, the upper house, and the lower house. The matter of such intense national security should be discussed in the parliament and the measure should be sorted out. There must be a brainstorming session in the Parliament on this issue so that people of the country are assured that they are safe but on the contrary, they are doing their petty politics".

Drone with timer, IED recovered from LoC

The protests were launched a day after Indian security forces recovered a massive drone along with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) from the Kanachak area that falls along the International Borders with Pakistan during the wee hours of Friday. On-ground visuals show the drone was nearly 6 ft long and had 6 wings attached with 5 kg IED. The drone also had a timer ID and explosives which were disposed of by the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army.