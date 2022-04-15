J&K: Dogra Front Protests Against Lashkar-e-Islam Over Threat Letter To Kashmiri Pandits

Dogra Front activists were seen staging a massive protest in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, on April 15, against the terror group Lashkar-e-Islam for sending a letter threatening Kashmir Pandits residing in the area to either convert to Islam or leave Jammu and Kashmir or face death.

In exclusive visuals captured by Republic TV, hundreds of Dogra Front group members can be seen coming out on the streets to protest against the terror group and urging the Union government to take action against terrorism in the Union Territory.

The protestors can be seen carrying placards and Indian flags to show their anger against the terror group. They can also be heard saying that this time, the terrorists will leave the place and not them.

Speaking to Republic TV, a protestor said that in the letter, the terror group has warned them that "Kashmir is only for someone who worships Allah, and not any other deities. Kashmiri Pandits are infidel, and it is written in Quran that we can kill infidels." Lashing out at the terror outfit, he questioned what kind of religion allows killing. "I would like to ask the government to take action against these terrorists," the protester said.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Vijay Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit, explained the details of the letter, mentioning that it was sent by an outfit called 'Lashkar-e-Islam' which warned neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor Union Home Minister Amit Shah can "save" the lives of Kashmiri Pandits. Laying emphasis on maintaining communal harmony, Raina urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to ensure that the culprits are arrested.

Vijay Raina said, "Those who have come under the Prime Minister's package in the Kashmiri Pandit colony at Baramulla have received a threatening letter from Lashear-e-Islam. It threatened us to either convert to Islam, be ready to die, or run away. It is a long letter that is threatening Kashmiri Pandits. I want to say that the Kashmiri Pandit is not going to be scared. He belongs to Kashmir and wants peace, development and brotherhood here along with Muslims. Some elements here do not want peace to prevail."

Terrorist attack in J&K

As terrorists continue to target civilians in the Union Territory, two non-local labourers who hailed from Bihar were shot at and injured by militants in J&K's Pulwama district a few days ago. In yet another incident, two labourers from Punjab were injured after being shot by terrorists in Pulwama. Terrorists had fired upon Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh, two labourers who were both residents of Pathankot in Punjab.