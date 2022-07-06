J&K: Dramatic Visuals Emerge Of Flash Flood In Kishtwar District After Torrential Downpour

As Jammu and Kashmir has been facing a heavy downpour over the last few days, visuals of flash floods due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches in the Mussu Nallah of Paddar in the Kishtwar district of the union territory have been accessed. No loss of life or damage to any property was reported.

However, it has put a lot of lives in danger as the Nallah passes within the vicinity of the town, having 15 to 20 houses on the banks. The district police are said to have sent State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) teams to the spot, and have been put on standby in Jammu as well as Kishtwar. Several other areas of the UT have also been washed away due to the increasing water levels of the Chenab River.

On the other hand, a stretch of National Highway 244 in J&K's Kishtwar has been damaged due to a heavy downpour and flash floods, leaving several people stranded. The damaged stretch of the national highway in Kishtwar is essential for the connectivity in the region, as it connects the Kishtwar area with Sinthan. Efforts are being made by the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Kishtwar to restore the stretch of the said national highway.

J&K: Rainfall to continue for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms with lightning along with moderate to heavy rainfall in isolated areas for the next five days in the region of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Due to heavy rainfall, several places in the last few days have reported landslides, mudslides and floods in the UT. Even the Amarnath Yatra was temporarily suspended due to bad weather conditions causing disruptions on the route.