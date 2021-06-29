J&K: Drone Activity Spotted In Jammu Days After Attack On Airbase, Forces Thwart Attempts

Days after the drone attacks on the Jammu airbase on the intervening night of June 26-​27, armed forces have now spotted more drones near the vital army installations on Monday night. According to reports, drones were spotted between 1 AM to 4 AM near the Kunjwani-Ratnuchak area of Jammu. However, sources further stated that the drone activity was also thwarted by the Indian Army who spotted the drones within time.

'Three drones spotted': J&K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have stated that the first drone was spotted at the Kaluchak area which has vital army installations. The second activity was spotted at Ratnuchak, followed by Kunjwani. Security has been heightened at Kunjwani, even though strict checking is not going on. However, the J&K Police have increased the personnel on the ground amid the repeated instances of drone activity.

Suspected drone activity was seen late night in Kunjwani, Ratnuchak area of Jammu. Details awaited: Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2021

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also started collecting digital evidence in order to establish the source of these drones that pose a significant threat to the military installations. Increased drone spotting in Jammu and Kashmir indicates that terrorists have resorted to a new modus operandi. In order to counter the threat, security forces are also trying to adapt new measures to address the issue. As per reports, personnel like the NSG commandos were deployed with anti-drone guns at vital army installations amid a continuous threat from across the border.

J&K drone attack

In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occured after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The blasts come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.